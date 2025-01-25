Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.00%.
Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AMAL stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.
Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
