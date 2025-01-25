Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Position Lifted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $20,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 389.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $79,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,059.70. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $91,517.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,832.68. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,436 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $79.92 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

