Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Posts Earnings Results

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ames National had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.75%.
Ames National Price Performance
ATLO stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $159.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.56.
Ames National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ames National
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/20 – 01/24
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Netflix Stock Positioned for Explosive Growth in 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.