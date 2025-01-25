Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Posts Earnings Results

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ames National had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.75%.

Ames National Price Performance

ATLO stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $159.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.