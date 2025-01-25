Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Lessened by Fenimore Asset Management Inc

Fenimore Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $160,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4,051,810 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

