Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Amphenol by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 103.1% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 210.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 126,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 85,694 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4,051,810 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.