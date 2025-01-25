Analysts Set Expectations for Coursera FY2025 Earnings

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Coursera in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coursera’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.52.

NYSE:COUR opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Coursera by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

