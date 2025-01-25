Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target at $3.04

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2025

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LCID opened at $2.79 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $200.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.