Analysts Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT at $29.86

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,204,000 after acquiring an additional 599,589 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 4,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 199,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

