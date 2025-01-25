Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price at $103.88

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.88.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,045,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,871 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,378,000 after buying an additional 229,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,680,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,546,000 after buying an additional 391,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

OTIS opened at $96.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $87.57 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

