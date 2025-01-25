Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,977 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -278.39 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,714.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

