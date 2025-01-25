Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $368.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $395.33. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average is $351.11.

AON Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.