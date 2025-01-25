Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $199.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $235,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,171 shares of company stock worth $5,777,926 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

