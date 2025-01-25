Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.21

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $4.21 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00033898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.