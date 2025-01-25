apricus wealth LLC Sells 60 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

apricus wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FMR LLC increased its position in Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 28,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.17.

Shares of CB stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

