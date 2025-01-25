Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading 16.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.54. 285,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 293,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 243.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The company has a market cap of C$41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -3.71.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

