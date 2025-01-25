Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading Down 44% – Time to Sell?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 44% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 748,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 287,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$41.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 243.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

