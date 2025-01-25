Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 131,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 167,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

