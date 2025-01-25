Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.71. 377,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 941% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

