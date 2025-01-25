Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AHH stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $998.90 million, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is -390.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,649 shares in the company, valued at $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.