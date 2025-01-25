ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVBP opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the third quarter worth $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 183.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

