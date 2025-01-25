ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 3,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

ASMPT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

