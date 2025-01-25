Aspiring Ventures LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aspiring Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,528 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after buying an additional 2,752,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,639,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

