Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $790,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

