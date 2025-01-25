Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $858,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $122.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

