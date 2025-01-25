Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.60 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Clorox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Clorox by 17.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Clorox Stock Down 1.1 %

Clorox stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.13.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.03%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

