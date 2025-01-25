Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEF stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

