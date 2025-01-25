Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $725.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

