Audius Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $171.05 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,292,580,541 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

