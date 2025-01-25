Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) to Issue Dividend of $1.05

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

Autoscope Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 25.70 and a quick ratio of 20.50. Autoscope Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $53.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies ( NASDAQ:AATC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

