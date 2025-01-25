Avinger’s Special Meeting of Stockholders Adjourned Due to Lack of Quorum

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) recently conducted its Special Meeting of Stockholders on January 24, 2025, with the intention of addressing critical matters. However, the Company faced a setback as it failed to achieve a quorum during the meeting, thereby rendering it unable to conduct any business.

According to the Company’s bylaws, in the event of a lack of quorum at a stockholder meeting, the chairperson holds the authority to adjourn the meeting to a later date. Consequently, the Special Meeting has been rescheduled to take place on February 5, 2025, at 1:00 PM Pacific Time. The meeting will be convened at Avinger’s offices located at 400 Chesapeake Drive, Redwood City, California 94063.

During the adjourned Special Meeting on February 5, 2025, stockholders who were to attend the initial meeting are expected to participate and vote in accordance with the previously disclosed details in the definitive proxy statement filed by the Company on December 23, 2024. Notably, any valid proxies submitted for the initial meeting will remain in effect for the rescheduled meeting, unless they are altered or revoked prior to the voting process.

Avinger, Inc. has diligently followed the necessary regulatory procedures in ensuring a transparent and fair decision-making process. The Company, led by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey M. Soinski, remains committed to convening a successful meeting on the rescheduled date to address the matters at hand.

