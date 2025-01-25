Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 306,712 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 187,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.29 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.