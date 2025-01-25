Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,724,000 after buying an additional 49,306 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 914,151 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 24.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLMN. William Blair cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 72,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $773,095.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,133.54. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,966.98. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

