Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of TXN opened at $185.52 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $155.46 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

