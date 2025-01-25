Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 151,848 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,474,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 109.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 170,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 88,965 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 533,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

