Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3,154.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

