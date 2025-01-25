Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,954,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after buying an additional 67,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $150.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.47 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

