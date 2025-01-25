AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 457510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AxoGen

AxoGen Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $798.31 million, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2,912.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 530,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.