Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 180,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 237,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
