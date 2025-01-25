B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 463,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,994 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 221,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 226,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth $6,021,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

