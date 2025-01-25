B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 14,317 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 399.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.06 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.