B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 47.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Masimo by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $180.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

