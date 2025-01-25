B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 229.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,613,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 74,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12 month low of $100.67 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

