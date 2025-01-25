B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VV opened at $280.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.94 and a 1-year high of $281.59.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
