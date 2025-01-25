B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 468.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.6% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 828,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,188,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 334,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 226,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2006 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

