B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 57.0% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,090,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,115.38. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,124.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,077.07 and its 200-day moving average is $942.47. The firm has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,093.34.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

