B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1057105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BTG shares. CIBC reduced their price target on B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 72.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.