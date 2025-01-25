BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.68. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 602,632 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDORY

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 0.4 %

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.