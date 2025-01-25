BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.68. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 602,632 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
