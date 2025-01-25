Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $229.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Paycom Software stock opened at $207.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.52.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $336,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,339,411.30. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,240,510. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,305,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

