Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $94.84 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $761.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,688. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

