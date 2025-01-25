Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

